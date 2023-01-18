Stiles Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Siena Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital LLC now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NVS opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.