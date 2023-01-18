Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peyto Exploration & Development’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$374.53 million during the quarter.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.9 %

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEY. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.07.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$13.57 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$8.75 and a 12-month high of C$17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peyto Exploration & Development

In related news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame purchased 6,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.83 per share, with a total value of C$70,959.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$662,745.23. In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,959.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$662,745.23. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.70 per share, with a total value of C$117,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 300,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,511,556.10. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 341,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,527 and have sold 131,661 shares valued at $1,833,146.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also

