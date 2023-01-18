Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.6 %

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BLK opened at $749.73 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $846.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.