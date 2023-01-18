Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,341 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.17% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.17. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

