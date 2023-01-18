Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after acquiring an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,549,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VIG opened at $155.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

