Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,355.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,452.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2,308.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $25.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,597.88.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $22,691,045. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

