Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,419,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.

Shares of CCI opened at $150.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.59. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

