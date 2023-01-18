Stephens Inc. AR Buys 11,596 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 18.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

