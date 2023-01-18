Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $494.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.25 and its 200 day moving average is $423.27. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $495.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

