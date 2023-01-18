Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 4,950 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $24,181,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $19,760,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 608.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 503,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 432,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.