Steem (STEEM) 1-Day Volume Hits $48.32 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $97.55 million and approximately $48.32 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,218.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00411299 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016259 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.00 or 0.00810578 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00103419 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.66 or 0.00582770 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001370 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00209626 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,729,655 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
