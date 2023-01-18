Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Steel Partners Price Performance
Shares of SPLP stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Partners (SPLP)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.