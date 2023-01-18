Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,774,000 after buying an additional 498,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

