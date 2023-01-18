Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a growth of 708.4% from the December 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Steel Connect Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STCN opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.32. Steel Connect has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.53.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.05 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Connect

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Connect from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Connect during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Connect during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Connect during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

Featured Stories

