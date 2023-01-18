Status (SNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.59 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $92.10 million and approximately $11.59 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00038964 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017911 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00231109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,746,740 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,746,740.186049 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02492561 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $9,851,939.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

