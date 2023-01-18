Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.71. 110,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,782,345. The firm has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.01. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $107.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.