Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $21.95

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.95, but opened at $22.64. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 68,734 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $364.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.48 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 39.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.92%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 360.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.