St. James Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,696,000 after buying an additional 288,009 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,005,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WMB opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.