St. James Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,431,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,988,000 after purchasing an additional 479,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,664,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,337,000 after purchasing an additional 50,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.99.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

