St. James Investment Advisors LLC Has $526,000 Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

