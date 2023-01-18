St. James Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $2,334.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,037.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,914.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.