SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Cut to C$29.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

SSR Mining stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 77,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,989. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $166.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,086 shares of company stock valued at $405,284. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 7.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 269,095 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $755,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

