SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.78. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $99.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

