SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,948 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,571. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

