SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

