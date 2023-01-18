SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Increased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.52. The company had a trading volume of 144,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.