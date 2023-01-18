Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 261.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Source Capital Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SOR traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.53. 22,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,673. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $44.35.
Source Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.
Institutional Trading of Source Capital
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
Featured Stories
