Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 261.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Source Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SOR traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.53. 22,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,673. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $44.35.

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

Institutional Trading of Source Capital

About Source Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the second quarter worth $11,627,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 8.6% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 52.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 138,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

