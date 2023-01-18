Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the December 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $30,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

SOHO opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.59.

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.