SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up 1.0% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.1 %

APO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.03. 27,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,974. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

