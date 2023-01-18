SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 442.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 26,545.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,012,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,541,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 186,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 149,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown acquired 40,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,641,780.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. 488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.18. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 33.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

