SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Kraft Heinz accounts for about 0.5% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after buying an additional 338,875 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 221,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503,594. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

