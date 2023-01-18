SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 76,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $509.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -17.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONL. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orion Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Orion Office REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

