Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Boosted by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 1.5% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $26,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

Shares of SWKS traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.39. 17,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,329. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $153.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

