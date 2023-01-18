Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Down 81.1% in December

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the December 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Singapore Airlines Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:SINGY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. 5,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,048. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67.

Singapore Airlines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

