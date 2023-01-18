Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co cut its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $9,018,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,649,000 after buying an additional 376,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 525,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 347,052 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $236.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

