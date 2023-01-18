Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 172.1% from the December 15th total of 551,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 192.1% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,825,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 163,609 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 7,315.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 49,746 shares during the period. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Silvercorp Metals stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 1,249,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,674. The company has a market cap of $580.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.90. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

