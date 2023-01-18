Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading 2.1% Higher

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.61. 190,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 337,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Silverback Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $274.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silverback Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 81.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 103.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.