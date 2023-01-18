Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.50.

Sika Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 60,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. Sika has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Featured Articles

