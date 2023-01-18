Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Short Interest Up 113.9% in December

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SBNYP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. 1,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $25.68.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

