Short Interest in Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Increases By 153.1%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Trilogy International Partners Stock Performance

Shares of TLLYF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. Trilogy International Partners has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

About Trilogy International Partners

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.