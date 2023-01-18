Short Interest in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC) Expands By 170.0%

Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thrive Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Thrive Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THAC opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. Thrive Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $12.97.

Thrive Acquisition Company Profile

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

