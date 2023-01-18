Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Grows By 63.6%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLNG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051. Stabilis Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

