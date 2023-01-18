Short Interest in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Decreases By 94.7%

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the December 15th total of 71,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaport Global Acquisition II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGII. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 45.6% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 327,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 102,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Trading Up 0.2 %

Seaport Global Acquisition II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,310. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

About Seaport Global Acquisition II

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

