Short Interest in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA) Drops By 79.4%

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sagaliam Acquisition Price Performance

SAGA stock remained flat at $10.40 on Tuesday. Sagaliam Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Institutional Trading of Sagaliam Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sagaliam Acquisition by 10.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 562,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 100,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 1,199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 493,490 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 743.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 331,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 292,344 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sagaliam Acquisition Company Profile

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

