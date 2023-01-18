Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Expands By 987.0%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 987.0% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,134. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.38.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

