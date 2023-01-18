Short Interest in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Decreases By 66.7%

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Prospector Capital Stock Up 54.4 %

Shares of PRSRW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 41,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,137. Prospector Capital has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospector Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prospector Capital stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 286,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

