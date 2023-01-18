Short Interest in Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Declines By 42.1%

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the December 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Premier Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIEI remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 47,056,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,850,998. Premier Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Premier Biomedical

Premier Biomedical, Inc is a research-based company, which engages in the development and discovery of medical products. It focuses on the development and distribution of hemp oil based topical pain relief products. The company was founded by Mitchell S. Felder on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

