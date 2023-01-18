Short Interest in Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Declines By 42.1%

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the December 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Premier Biomedical Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BIEI remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 47,056,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,850,998. Premier Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Premier Biomedical
