Short Interest in Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Increases By 221.3%

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 221.3% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:RAMPF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. Polaris Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAMPF shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

