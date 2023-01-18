Short Interest in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Drops By 97.1%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the December 15th total of 386,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pathfinder Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFDR remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Pathfinder Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 549,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.