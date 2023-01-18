Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Increases By 66.7%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCIO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. 2,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

