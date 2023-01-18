Short Interest in Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Increases By 250.8%

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 250.8% from the December 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nippon Carbon Price Performance
NCRBF stock remained flat at $30.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. Nippon Carbon has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $30.28.
