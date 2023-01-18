Short Interest in Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Increases By 250.8%

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 250.8% from the December 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Carbon Price Performance

NCRBF stock remained flat at $30.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. Nippon Carbon has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Get Nippon Carbon alerts:

About Nippon Carbon

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.